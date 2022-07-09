× Expand Oldham County History Center Tea and Talk: A Tea Party and 1820s Fashion Show

If you’ve ever wondered what ladies fashion looked like in Oldham County in the 1820s, join the Oldham County History Center on Saturday, July 9 to discover how women dressed when the county was founded 200 years ago. Special guest presenter will be Amy Leibert, who is knowledgeable in women’s fashions and clothing and has given presentations at Louisville’s historic Locust Grove. Enjoy a tea party with refreshments based on recipes from Oldham County history.

Tickets are $15 per person and advanced registration is required.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/