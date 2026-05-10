× Expand https://danvillekentucky.com/event/tea-in-the-time-of-liberty-an-american-250-commemorative-tea/ May 31 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm$50

Tea In The Time of Liberty, An American 250 Commemorative Tea

Honoring tea’s role in the history of Colonial America and Kentucky, this teatime celebration will feature recipes from the archives of Elmwood Inn and a talk by Bruce Richardson, the tea master for the Boston Tea Party Ships Museum.

The America 250 Tea Menu includes: benedictine tea sandwiches, country ham spread angel biscuits, cheddar cheese wafers, Elmwood Inn scones, Devonshire cream, butterscotch muffins, blueberry bars, Elmwood Inn lemon squares, and chocolate mocha cake.

This event will be held Sunday, May 31, from 2-4 p.m. at Historic Arcadia Farm. It is $50 to attend. Information and limited reservations available by emailing stasaphdar2023@gmail.com

Sponsored and hosted by the St. Asaph Chapter, NSDAR.