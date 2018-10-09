Tea Tuesday at Waveland

Waveland State Historic Site, Lexington

Looking for something fun, unique and different to do with a friend or a group? Waveland State Historic site is serving tea every Tuesday! Tea is served at 2 p.m. in the mansion on fine china. All tea’s include a program, savory food, not to mention the delicious tea served by period dressed interpreters. Once you are finished with the tea enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. A unique one-of-a-kind experience! Reservations are required.

Tea Tuesday at Waveland is served at 2:00 p.m.

All Tea Prices: $30.00 per person.

Gluten Free option is an additional $5.00. Must be requested at time of registration.

For more information call 859-272-3611.