Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland State Historic Site, Lexington

Looking for something fun, unique and different to do with a friend or a group? Waveland State Historic site is serving tea every Tuesday! Tea is served at 2 p.m. in the mansion on fine china. All tea’s include a program, savory food, not to mention the delicious tea served by period dressed interpreters. Once you are finished with the tea enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. A unique one-of-a-kind experience! Reservations are required.

Tea Tuesday at Waveland is served at 2:00 p.m.

All Tea Prices:  $30.00 per person.   

Gluten Free option is an additional $5.00.   Must be requested at time of registration.

For more information call 859-272-3611.

859-272-3611
