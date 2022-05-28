TECH N9NE'S ASIN9NE TOUR 2022 - LOUISVILLE, KY
to
Headliners Music Hall 1386 Lexington Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Strange Music, Inc.
Kaitlyn Toepperwein
Strange Music is pleased to announce Tech N9ne's ASIN9NE Tour 2022! Featuring Tech N9ne with special guests Joey Cool, X-Raided, and ¡Mayday!. Tech N9ne's ASIN9NE Tour 2022 is going to be the most exciting Tech N9ne tour to date! We're offering a VIP package with OVER $325 IN MERCHANDISE along with an artist Meet & Greet and a ticket to the show of your choice. Don't miss your chance to experience Tech N9ne's ASIN9NE Tour 2022 like a VIP.
Keep in mind, there's a limited number of VIP packages per show - so don't wait to get yours!
Head over to strangevip.com for more information and to select the show you want to attend - keep checking back as we add more shows - get your VIP package of merchandise and an artist Meet & Greet.
Featuring the artists Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, X-Raided, ¡MAYDAY!
General Admission Tickets - https://www.strangemusicinc.net/links/ticket/3213
VIP Tickets - https://www.strangemusicinc.net/links/vip/3213
Ages - 18+
Doors Open Time - 7:00 PM
VIP Start Time - 3:00 PM
For more information call 502-742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events