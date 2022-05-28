TECH N9NE'S ASIN9NE TOUR 2022 - LOUISVILLE, KY

× Expand Strange Music, Inc. Kaitlyn Toepperwein

Strange Music is pleased to announce Tech N9ne's ASIN9NE Tour 2022! Featuring Tech N9ne with special guests Joey Cool, X-Raided, and ¡Mayday!. Tech N9ne's ASIN9NE Tour 2022 is going to be the most exciting Tech N9ne tour to date! We're offering a VIP package with OVER $325 IN MERCHANDISE along with an artist Meet & Greet and a ticket to the show of your choice. Don't miss your chance to experience Tech N9ne's ASIN9NE Tour 2022 like a VIP.

Keep in mind, there's a limited number of VIP packages per show - so don't wait to get yours!

Head over to strangevip.com for more information and to select the show you want to attend - keep checking back as we add more shows - get your VIP package of merchandise and an artist Meet & Greet.

Featuring the artists Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, X-Raided, ¡MAYDAY!

General Admission Tickets - https://www.strangemusicinc.net/links/ticket/3213

VIP Tickets - https://www.strangemusicinc.net/links/vip/3213

Ages - 18+

Doors Open Time - 7:00 PM

VIP Start Time - 3:00 PM

For more information call 502-742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events