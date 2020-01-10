Teddy Abrams and Louisville Orchestra Introduce Genre-Crossing musician Gabriel Kahane

The Louisville Orchestra and its galvanizing young Music Director Teddy Abrams topped both the Classical and Classical Crossover charts this past fall with The Order of Nature, recorded with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. Their next genre-crossing collaboration follows hard on the heels of this success, when the conductor and orchestra join Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Kahane in concert. Their appearances together at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville’s new state-of-the-art performance space.

For more information call (502) 587-8681 visit http://louisvilleorchestra.org