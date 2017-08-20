Telescope Making Workshop

to Google Calendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00

Exploratorium Franklin Simpson High School 400 S. College St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Telescope Making Workshop

The Telescope Making Workshop will be on Sunday, August 20th, 2017, 4:00pm-8:00pm, at the Exploratorium on the Franklin-Simpson High School campus. Materials and hands on instructions provided by Rico Tyler, Western Kentucky University Professor and Astronomer. Pre-registration is required by calling 270-586-3040. Using your new telescope, you can view the nighttime sky after the workshop.

For more information call 270-586-3040 or visit facebook.com/solareclipsefranklinky2017

Info

Exploratorium Franklin Simpson High School 400 S. College St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134 View Map

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

270-586-3040

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - Telescope Making Workshop - 2017-08-20 16:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Friday

December 30, 2016

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™