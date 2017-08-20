Telescope Making Workshop

The Telescope Making Workshop will be on Sunday, August 20th, 2017, 4:00pm-8:00pm, at the Exploratorium on the Franklin-Simpson High School campus. Materials and hands on instructions provided by Rico Tyler, Western Kentucky University Professor and Astronomer. Pre-registration is required by calling 270-586-3040. Using your new telescope, you can view the nighttime sky after the workshop.

For more information call 270-586-3040 or visit facebook.com/solareclipsefranklinky2017