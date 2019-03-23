Telling your Story Writers Retreat at Jordan Hill Farm

Telling your Story

March 23-24 2019.

Hours of course: 9:00 am-5:00 p.m.

This two-day creative writing workshop is designed to help each participant write down some of the events in their lives that family and friends will find amazing, interesting or just plain funny. This workshop never fails to produce memorable stories and fast friendships.

Participants can enjoy the workshop and the scenic beauty of Jordan Hill Farm as a day student for only $80/day. Those who choose to stay overnight will enjoy the delightful hospitality of Jordan Hill Farm and the creative quiet of central Kentucky for an inclusive fee of $185/ per day. This includes room & board and all meals. If needing to come a day early or stay an extra day, additional cost is per night: $50.00+ tax (special rate)

Workshop leader is Sandra Plant, who has coaxed stories from young and old in both Tennessee and Kentucky. She has written extensively for magazines and newspapers and currently focuses on writing short stories. Her story, Baby Snooks, I Love You, was published in a recent book of tales by various authors. Her work in both fiction and nonfiction has appeared in numerous anthologies over the years.

Sandra Plant grew up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the source of many great stories. She studied journalism at the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee and has a B.S. degree plus graduate studies. Her career in community and public relations spanned 34 years, the last 15 years with Bechtel National, Inc. After living in Richmond, Kentucky, for eleven years, she now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she continues her passion for writing and leading creative writing workshops.

Please contact Joyce Green for booking either by email: joyce@jordanhillfarm.com 859-623-0807 cell:703-307-9713 A deposit of 50% is due upon booking. Limited space available. Rooms may be shared.

For more information call (859) 623-0807 or visit jordanhillfarm.com