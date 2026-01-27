TEN20 Clean Comedy Open Mic
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the region perform clean material
Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a Clean Comedy open mic.
Comics from across the region will be doing their best clean material.
Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.
Tickets are free and reserve seats.
For more information call 502-724-8311.
Info
Comedy, Food & Drink