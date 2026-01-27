× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comics from across the region perform clean material

TEN20 Clean Comedy Open Mic

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a Clean Comedy open mic.

Comics from across the region will be doing their best clean material.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

Tickets are free and reserve seats.

For more information call 502-724-8311.