TEN20 Comedy open mic
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
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Louisville Laughs
Comics from across the region perform standup
Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for a comedy open mic.
It's head shot day for comics, so we have a full lineup of some of our favorites.
This show has an early start time of 6 p.m.
Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy