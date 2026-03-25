TEN20 Comedy open mic

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for a comedy open mic.

It's head shot day for comics, so we have a full lineup of some of our favorites.

This show has an early start time of 6 p.m.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy
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