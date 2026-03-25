TEN20 Comedy open mic

× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics from across the region perform standup

Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for a comedy open mic.

It's head shot day for comics, so we have a full lineup of some of our favorites.

This show has an early start time of 6 p.m.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer, pizza, nachos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.