TEN20 Comedy Open Mic

Join Louisville Laughs for a comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

Your host is Hillary Boston.

Come out and enjoy some laughter, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311. 

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy
