Arts Association of Oldham County Tenth Annual Winter in Kentucky Gallery 104 Artists Boutique

Winter in Kentucky at Gallery 104 will highlight this 10th annual holiday boutique featuring the work of local artists from November 18th – January 3rd, 2026. This is an excellent opportunity to find original winter/holiday themed artwork suitable for holiday gift giving. The Arts Association of Oldham County operates Gallery 104 and this show is devoted to Gallery 104 artists and their works.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/