Terror on the Trail in Henderson

Terror on the Trail, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary of delivering spine-chilling thrills while supporting a noble cause. This year’s highly anticipated Terror on the Trail event will take place on October 19th, 25th, and 26th from 7-10 PM at 1445 State Route 416 E., Henderson, KY, and promises to be more terrifying than ever, with every scare aimed at helping local families in need.

Since its inception, Terror on the Trail has been a volunteer-powered, terror-fueled fundraising event dedicated to supporting families facing the unimaginable hardship of caring for a seriously ill child. Each year, over 150 volunteers come together to create a haunting experience like no other, all with the goal of raising critical funds. In 2023, the event raised $30,000, which was donated to five local families. This year, in celebration of our 15th anniversary, we are aiming to surpass that milestone and extend our impact even further.

"We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers and supporters for helping us make this event possible, we have people from all walks of life coming together for a noble cause.” “to see those families our impact and the growth from previous is amazing we never thought wed be 15 years and reach this milestone," said Jada Hamby, Volunteer Director of Terror on the Trail. "Our mission is to provide relief to families experiencing real-life terror, and we’re proud to combine the thrill of our event with a cause that makes a tangible difference in our community. We scare because we care, and with your help, we can continue to change lives.SO come see us!"

Event Details:

● Dates: October 19th, 25th, and 26th

● Times: 7-10 PM

● Location: 1445 State Route 416 E., Henderson, KY

● Tickets: Available on-site during the event or online through our website. For more information, contact us at TerrorOnTheTrail@gmail.com or call (270) 577-6159.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Henderson’s most iconic haunted attractions while supporting a worthy cause. Every scream helps a family in need.

For more information call (270) 577-6159 or email TerrorOnTheTrail@gmail.com