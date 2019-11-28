Thanksgiving at The Galt House Hotel

Thanksgiving Brunch: Start a new family tradition with the inaugural Thanksgiving Brunch at the brand-new Walker’s Exchange, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 28. The expansive spread will include all of the Thanksgiving staples, plus a few surprises including cranberry and goat cheese flatbread from the signature brick oven; chilled oysters and crab claws; and a dessert buffet piled high with apple and pumpkin pies, fresh baked cookies, and much more. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under are free. For reservations call 502-272-1834

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com