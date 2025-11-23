Thanksgiving Centerpieces at Yew Dell

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Thanksgiving Centerpieces

$130 - $140 per person.

Looking to wow your Thanksgiving guests? We’ve got you covered. Join Jill Tinius for this workshop where you’ll design a gorgeous long-and-low fall centerpiece with taper candles to bring your holiday table to life. We’ll provide all the materials, instructions and of course, the snacks and a spiced hot cider (or non-alcoholic drink). You’ll walk out with a professional-looking arrangement that’ll have everyone asking where you got it. Ticketing fees include all supplies.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org