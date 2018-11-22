Thanksgiving Dinner at 8UP

For those who wish to spend less time cooking and more time enjoying family and friends, 8UP is offering an elevated Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 22 from 2 to 8 p.m. Diners can enjoy an à la carte menu crafted by executive chef James Moran with savory options such as crispy Brussels sprouts with Capriole Farms goat cheese; grilled turkey breast with cranberry apple compote; and braised short rib with fingerling potato. Be sure to save room for an array of seasonal desserts from 8UP’s pastry chef Kimberly Beam, including Kentucky bread pudding with bourbon caramel ice cream and sweet potato cheesecake with toasted marshmallow. Menu prices range from $8 to $40. The dining room and lounge are open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are not required, but highly recommended.

For more information call (502) 631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com