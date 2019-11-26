Thanksgiving Dinner for UK's Multicultural Students

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506

Thanksgiving Dinner for UK's Multicultural Students

 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Gatton Student Center Ballroom, 160 Avenue of Champions

All University of Kentucky multicultural and international students are invited to join the UK Alumni Association, in partnership with the UK Student Government Association, UK Dining and the UK International Center, for the 14th annual Multicultural Student Thanksgiving Dinner.

For more information email gail.hairston@uky.edu or call 859-257-3302

View Map
