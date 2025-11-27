Thanksgiving at High Stakes Rooftop
to
Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes
Thanksgiving Dinner at High Stakes Rooftop
Thursday, November 27th, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
$65 per person | $20 for children 12 & under
(Includes coffee, tea & soda)
Join us this Thanksgiving at High Stakes Rooftop for a festive holiday feast with breathtaking views and a delicious buffet spread that celebrates all your favorite flavors of the season.
Enjoy a chef-inspired buffet featuring:
Build Your Own Salad Station
Fresh Rolls
Seafood on Ice Station
Honey Baked Ham
Roasted Turkey
Chef-Carved Prime Rib
Herb Mashed Potatoes
Green Bean Casserole
Sweet Potato Casserole
Hot Honey Brussels
Cornbread Stuffing
House-Made Cranberry Sauce
Traditional Gravy
Assorted Desserts
Bar Specials
½ Price Bottles of Wine ($75 or less)
House-Made Mulled Wine
Warm Rum Apple Cider
$10 Martinis
Celebrate gratitude, great food, and good company high above it all this Thanksgiving.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com