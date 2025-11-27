× Expand High Stakes High Stakes

Thanksgiving Dinner at High Stakes Rooftop

Thursday, November 27th, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

$65 per person | $20 for children 12 & under

(Includes coffee, tea & soda)

Join us this Thanksgiving at High Stakes Rooftop for a festive holiday feast with breathtaking views and a delicious buffet spread that celebrates all your favorite flavors of the season.

Enjoy a chef-inspired buffet featuring:

Build Your Own Salad Station

Fresh Rolls

Seafood on Ice Station

Honey Baked Ham

Roasted Turkey

Chef-Carved Prime Rib

Herb Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

Hot Honey Brussels

Cornbread Stuffing

House-Made Cranberry Sauce

Traditional Gravy

Assorted Desserts

Bar Specials

½ Price Bottles of Wine ($75 or less)

House-Made Mulled Wine

Warm Rum Apple Cider

$10 Martinis

Celebrate gratitude, great food, and good company high above it all this Thanksgiving.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com