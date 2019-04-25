The “Gift of Life” Summit

The “Gift of Life” Summit event will be held on Thursday, April 25, in Lexington, Ky., at the Embassy Suites. The Summit celebrates saving lives through organ donation and healing lives through tissue donation.

The “Gift of Life” Summer will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 1801 Newtown Pike in Lexington. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Registration is required. The day will start with keynote speaker Jason Schechterle; an Arizona Police Officer burned in the line of duty which resulted in a lifesaving tissue transplant and author. During lunch, an awards ceremony will be held honoring top coroners, platinum volunteers, outstanding hospitals and “Legendary” Circuit Clerk awards. Attendees will have an opportunity for breakout training followed by prizes and a send-off beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $30. Registration is required. The registration deadline is April 11, 2019, and space is limited.

For more information visit bit.ly/golsummit