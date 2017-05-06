The 8th Annual Master Gardener Plant Fair and Spring Fling

The 8th Annual Master Gardener Plant Fair and Spring

Saturday May 6th, 2017. Derby Day! 8:00-2:00pm CST. Located at Grayson County Middle School on HWY 62. There will be plant sales, vendor booths, concessions, free workshops, free crafts for kids, and the Garden Gate Store has garden related items for sale. Free admission and free parking.

For more information call 270-259-3492 or visit our Facebook page at Master Gardener Association of Grayson County KY