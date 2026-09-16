"The Barber of Seville" with an 80s twist

× Expand Jonathan Mattingly The Kentucky Opera presents The Barber of Seville like you've never seen it before!

Get ready for big laughs, big voices, and big hair!

Director Ben Robinson sets Rossini’s beloved The Barber of Seville in an over-the-top 1980s day spa, where the gossip travels fast. Figaro has his hands full with young love, clever disguises, and a guardian determined to get his way, all amid tanning beds, beauty treatments and high-energy aerobics.

In this world obsessed with appearances, Robinson playfully explores how we present ourselves and the people we pretend to be.

It’s the complete opera you know and love, with Rossini’s dazzling music and irresistible comedy intact, dressed up in bold ’80s style with laughs to the max.

Join the fun and help us celebrate our return to the Brown Theatre!

Get your tickets to Kentucky Opera’s The Barber of Seville today:

https://kyopera.org/barber-of-seville/

Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 11 at 2pm

W.L. Lyons Brown Theatre

315 W Broadway

Louisville, KY

40202