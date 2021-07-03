The Barnyard Entertainment Venue Presents Sawyer Brown
to
The Barnyard 10005 KY-36, Sharpsburg, Kentucky 40374
Sawyer Brown with Tyler Booth, Drew Parker and George Molton
Jul 3, 2021
Sawyer Brown will be visiting good ol' Kentucky and we decided to celebrate with fireworks after the show!
Sawyer Brown entered the music scene in 1981. Since then, they have released top hits such as: "Some Girls Do", "All These Years", and "The Boys & Me"! Tickets starting at $40.
STYX
Jul 30, 2021
Rock the Paradise with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, STYX. Tickets starting at $35. On sale 6/10.
Light it up, let’s get this show on the road! Come on in and see what’s happening with a magical band of musical craftsmen on a holy Mission to make sweet, sweet sounds in the air.
Rodney Carrington with Jon Reep
Jul 31, 2021
Get ready for a night full of music, laughter, and good times with Rodney Carrington and Jon Reep! Tickets starting at $40
Travis Tritt with The Desert City Ramblers
Aug 13, 2021
Country music legend Travis Tritt is coming to Sharpsburg, KY!
Live country music is back, y'all! Travis Tritt is back on tour and ready to visit Sharpsburg, KY! Join us at The Barnyard on Friday, August 13, 2021, to see this country music legend rock the house. Tickets starting at $35.
For more information call (606) 709-2276 or visit thebarnyardvenue.com