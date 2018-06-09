The Big Bang Show Fundraiser in Paducah

Julian Carroll Convention Center 415 Park Avenue, Kentucky

The Big Bang Show Fundraiser in Paducah

The event is part concert and part piano bar (with two baby grand pianos). It’s all centered around audience interaction and its definitely a fun party atmosphere. There will be laughing, singing, and dancing as the most versatile and talented musicians perform your favorite songs from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and today on pianos, guitars, and more! 

The Big Bang Show will take place on June 9 at 6pm. Head on over to the Julian Carol Convention Center located on Park in Paducah.  Individual tickets are $50 and tables start at $500 for 8 people.

For more information visit LeadershipPaducahProject.com

Julian Carroll Convention Center 415 Park Avenue, Kentucky
