The Big Event – Club Gatsby: A Night in the Roaring 20's

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana will host “The Big Event – Club Gatsby: A Night in the Roaring 20s” on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00pm at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson Street. The fundraiser - which includes a silent & live auction, cocktails and dinner - is presented by Brown-Forman.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://my.bidpal.net/bgckbigevent2017, and

For more information call (502) 585‐5437 or email abecker@bgckyana.org.