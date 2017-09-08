The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

to Google Calendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00

Big Four Bridge 1101 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

Featuring 80-100 juried artists, international cuisine, children's activities, and entertainment. The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival is a FREE event supported by artists, vendors, and local sponsorship.

Quality art in a perfect venue, the variety of art Louisville deserves with the added venue of the Ohio River waterfront and the Big Four Bridge pedestrian walk, hotels, restaurants, Bourbon Row nightlife, family friendly atmosphere, ample parking and shopping near by.

September 8th: Premiere Gala 5pm

September 9th: 9am - 7pm

September 10th: 9am - 5pm

For more information visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/

Info
Big Four Bridge 1101 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival - 2017-09-08 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™