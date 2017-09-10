The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

Featuring 80-100 juried artists, international cuisine, children's activities, and entertainment. The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival is a FREE event supported by artists, vendors, and local sponsorship.

Quality art in a perfect venue, the variety of art Louisville deserves with the added venue of the Ohio River waterfront and the Big Four Bridge pedestrian walk, hotels, restaurants, Bourbon Row nightlife, family friendly atmosphere, ample parking and shopping near by.

September 8th: Premiere Gala 5pm

September 9th: 9am - 7pm

September 10th: 9am - 5pm

For more information visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/