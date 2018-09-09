The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

Big Four Bridge 1101 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival

Featuring 80-100 juried artists, international cuisine, children's activities, and entertainment. The Big Four Bridge Arts Festival is a FREE event supported by artists, vendors, and local sponsorship.

Quality art in a perfect venue, the variety of art Louisville deserves with the added venue of the Ohio River waterfront and the Big Four Bridge pedestrian walk, hotels, restaurants, Bourbon Row nightlife, family friendly atmosphere, ample parking and shopping near by.

September 8th: 10am - 7pm | September 9th: 10am - 5pm

For more information visit bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com

Big Four Bridge 1101 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
