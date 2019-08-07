The Bluegrass World Series

Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Bluegrass World Series

We’ve partnered with the Louisville Bats to bring a group of the best retired MLB players together, from Chipper Jones to Johnny Bench, in a tournament that celebrates the game of baseball. Our vision is to make a true and lasting impact in Louisville and beyond.

For more information visit bluegrassworldseries.com

Louisville Slugger Field 401 East Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Sports
