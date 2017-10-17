The Bourbon Bash

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Bourbon Bash

This annual event is the museum’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year. Traditionally held each fall, this event kicks off the charity gala season in Louisville with a BANG!

Bourbon BASH has a rich 36-year history of being an evening of celebration and good taste. The Museum shares its accomplishments of vibrant exhibitions and community collaborations from the past year. The event includes bourbon tastings from Kentucky’s finest distilleries, nosh prepared by local celebrated chefs, music, and special art engagement.  

Funds raised from this event allow the Museum to continue its mission of showcasing excellence in art and craft through exhibitions, programming and education.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org

