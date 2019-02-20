The Bourbon Classic

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Bourbon Classic

Bourbon Classic brings together the best of the Bourbon and culinary worlds through a collection of rare, interactive events. Infused with exceptional tastings, workshops and unrivaled sips, these events are sure to thrill any Bourbon connoisseur and enthusiast. Gather in Louisville, the gateway to all the heritage and innovation of Kentucky’s Bourbon Country, to explore the “best of the best” in the world of Bourbon.

For more information call (502) 574-9942 or visit bourbonclassic.com.

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
502.574.9942
