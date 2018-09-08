The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race

to Google Calendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00 iCalendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00

Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Cir, Breaks, Virginia 24607

The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race

The Breaks 40 Miler trail race is an extreme challenge for any runner. Starting and finishing at Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia, the race takes runners back and forth across the Kentucky-Virginia border and up and over the ruggedly tough Pine Mountain numerous times. Your breath will be taken away by the beauty of the scenery and the extreme challenge of the terrain at the same time. This 43-mile race will challenge even the best trail runners out there.

All runners must 18 years of age or older to participate!

The race will begin 6 a.m. and the cut off will be at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.  This allows 16 hours worth of competing!

For more information visit breakspark.com

Info
Breaks Interstate Park 627 Commission Cir, Breaks, Virginia 24607 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00 iCalendar - The Breaks 40 Miler Trail Race - 2018-09-08 06:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Submit Yours