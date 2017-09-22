The Broken Queen

"The Broken Queen" features a short film, a fully scripted dance theatre piece, and 15 artists bringing you a fresh new story packed with a lot of love, a lot of chaos, and complete nonsense. In the universal good vs. evil battle, good doesn't completely wipe out evil, but our story teaches us to protect our heart through even the darkest times.

Thursday, September 21-Sunday, September 24 | 8PM

$25 | $15 for students     BUY NOW

859.425.2550

For more information visit BlackbirdDanceTheatre.com

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
