Bigfoot MiniCon
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Back by popular demand, Dr. Mireya Mayor returns to Bowling Green — this time with the team from Expedition Bigfoot: Russ Acord and Biko Wright, plus Holzer Files host Dave Schrader. Fan favorites from Mountain Monsters, along with researchers Ryan Golembeske and Mark Pruitt, round out the lineup.
Enjoy a full day of presentations, cryptid encounters, and a Town Hall featuring local Kentucky stories. The Vendor Hall at One Roof (400 East Main) will be open noon-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with exclusive merch.
For more information, please call 270.904.6030 or visit capitolbg.org