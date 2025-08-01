× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Bigfoot MiniCon

Back by popular demand, Dr. Mireya Mayor returns to Bowling Green — this time with the team from Expedition Bigfoot: Russ Acord and Biko Wright, plus Holzer Files host Dave Schrader. Fan favorites from Mountain Monsters, along with researchers Ryan Golembeske and Mark Pruitt, round out the lineup.

Enjoy a full day of presentations, cryptid encounters, and a Town Hall featuring local Kentucky stories. The Vendor Hall at One Roof (400 East Main) will be open noon-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with exclusive merch.

For more information, please call 270.904.6030 or visit capitolbg.org