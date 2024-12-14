× Expand Aristotle, Inc. Whitehaven Welcome Center Whitehaven Welcome Center

The Christmas Open House at Whitehaven Welcome Center, Dec. 9

Dec. 14

The restored 1860s Classical Revival mansion that serves as a Kentucky welcome center will hold a Christmas open house complete with festive décor, musical performances, beloved holiday characters and Santa himself. With period furnishings and memorabilia of Paducah native Alben Barkley, who served as Vice President under Harry Truman, Whitehaven is the only historic home in the state serving as an interstate welcome center.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3zyB4Hx.