The Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival

The Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival features a stunning array of musicians and dancers from around the world and right here at home! Pop-up concerts and musical instrument workshops for beginners will take place along Frankfort Avenue from September 23-28. Experiential activities and workshops including: dance and music workshops, films, walk-up, instrument workshops, hands-on art projects, international food and after-parties are offered during the main festival event days (Sept 21, 29, Oct 1), held at the Clifton Center. Single event and festival passes available.

For more information visit cliftoncenter.org