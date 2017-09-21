The Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival

Frankfort Avenue Louisville, Kentucky

The Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival

The Clifton Roots, Jazz and Heritage Festival features a stunning array of musicians and dancers from around the world and right here at home! Pop-up concerts and musical instrument workshops for beginners will take place along Frankfort Avenue from September 23-28. Experiential activities and workshops including: dance and music workshops, films, walk-up, instrument workshops, hands-on art projects, international food and after-parties are offered during the main festival event days (Sept 21, 29, Oct 1), held at the Clifton Center. Single event and festival passes available.

Info
Frankfort Avenue Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History
