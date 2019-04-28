The Derby City Bourbon & Cigar Bash

The Derby City Bourbon & Cigar Bash is back for its sixth year and bigger than ever. Discount Smokes will host cigar and bourbon lovers at the annual event Sunday, April 28th from 5 – 11 pm at South Park Country Club with part of the proceeds benefiting Cigars For Warriors.

Six Premium Cigar manufacturers – Drew Estate, Altadis, General Cigar, Rocky Patel, LFD and Miami Cigar - will be represented at this year’s event along with bourbon tasting from Bulleit Bourbon. Attendees will receive swag bags, free cigars and deep discounts on cigar packs. In addition, Hutch (cigar cutters) and Xikar (lighters) will be in attendance.

All three ticket levels include a swag bag that includes seven cigars and their accessories and a Bulleit Bourbon commemorative highball glass. General Admission tickets are $79.99; VIP tickets, which include an travel humidor, Quad Torch Lighter/Punch, Vertigo Cutter, Preferred Seating Area (weather permitting) & 4:30 early check-in, are $99.99; Spouse tickets, which do not include cigars, are $29.99. All tickets can be purchased at https://derbycitycigarbash.ticketleap.com/cigarbash/. VIP Tickets are limited to 30 and sell out every year so get them before they are gone.

During the event, they will also be collecting donations – monetary and cigars – for Cigars for Warriors, a 501c3 charity that provides cigars to active duty military. The event is sponsored by Discount Smokes and South Park Country Club (915 S. Park Road, Fairdale, KY 40118).

Come out and enjoy all that this year’s Cigar Bash has to offer including live music by Dean Heckel.

For more information, visit derbycitycigarbash.ticketleap.com/cigarbash/.