The Derby Style Soiree

Guests will have the opportunity to walk throughout the historic home while vying to win the latest in men & women's Derby fashion, accessories and services. Included with the $55 ticket purchase: valet parking, hors d'oeuvres, desserts by Rollin Ruby's, free samples from Rabbit Hole Distilling and Old 502 Winery, a parting gift for each guest and more.

All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

For more information call 502-753-3751 or email carrie.redmon@bbbsky.org