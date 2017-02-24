The Derby Style Soiree

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

 The Derby Style Soiree

Guests will have the opportunity to walk throughout the historic home while vying to win the latest in men & women's Derby fashion, accessories and services. Included with the $55 ticket purchase: valet parking, hors d'oeuvres, desserts by Rollin Ruby's, free samples from Rabbit Hole Distilling and Old 502 Winery, a parting gift for each guest and more.

All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

For more information call 502-753-3751  or email carrie.redmon@bbbsky.org   

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

