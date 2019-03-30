The Easter Bunny Is Coming to Fayette Mall

Peter Cottontail is on the move, and he’s heading to Fayette Mall! Starting on Saturday, March 30th, the Easter Bunny will be in his garden taking adorable pictures with our local families.

But that’s not all! The Bunny invites all his furry, feathered, and even scaly friends to join him for pictures. Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings during the Easter Bunny’s visit, from 6pm to 9pm. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Fayette Mall will also host Bunny Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children with special needs and their families, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 9am – 11am. During this time, mall music and lights will be muted and dimmed to allow for a calm environment while visiting with the Easter Bunny. Reservations are required for Bunny Cares and can be made online at www.shopfayette-mall.com.

Additionally, the Easter Bunny will host his friends, the Kentucky Wildcat and Scratch mascots from UK Athletics, during Fayette Mall’s Big Blue Bunny event on Thursday, April 11th from 6pm – 9pm. Kentucky fans will enjoy the special evening taking photos with the Easter Bunny and the Kentucky mascots.

The Bunny Garden is located in the Dillard’s Court Monday through Sunday during regular mall hours, from March 30th – April 20th.

For more information visit shopfayette-mall.com