THE ELEPHANT MAN

A horribly deformed man changes from a sensational object of pity to the favorite of the British aristocracy. PAC Director, Bart Lovins, brings his critically acclaimed Off Broadway production to the PAC stage

April 7, 2017 at 7 PM

April 8, 2017 at 2 PM

April 8, 2017 at 7 PM

April 9, 2017 at 3 PM

For more information call (270) 769-8837 or visit thepac.net