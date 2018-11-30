The Filson Historical Society presents One Day University

The Filson Historical Society is proud to partner with One Day University, a New York-based adult learning company, to bring three professors from the nation’s top colleges on Friday, November 30, 2018. One Day U invites the nation's most popular professors to unleash their ability to entertain and listeners to sit back, relax, and open their minds.

One Day University looks for professors whose lectures are standing-room-only and whose student ratings can be described as "through the roof." These professors present one-session, highlights-reel versions of their most popular courses to an educated, intellectually curious audience. Participants enjoy the benefits of college without any of the burdens. The seminar sessions coming to Louisville are:

9:30-10:30 a.m. - The Civil War and Abraham Lincoln: What's Fact and What's Fiction? Louis Masur / Rutgers University: Abraham Lincoln is considered our greatest President and one of the most controversial. People have debated various aspects of his personality and politics. Was he depressed? Why did he tell so many stories? Was he truly opposed to slavery? Did he free the slaves? Did the Union prevail because of his leadership or despite him? This class aims to uncover the man and not the myth.

10:50-11:55 a.m. - Positive Psychology: The Science of Happiness Catherine Sanderson / Amherst College: What role do money, IQ, marriage, friends, children, weather, and religion play in making us feel happier? Is happiness stable over time? How can happiness be increased? Professor Sanderson will describe cutting-edge research from the field of positive psychology on the factors that do (and do not) predict happiness and provide practical (and relatively easy!) ways to increase your own psychological well-being.

12:10-1:15 p.m. - Three Films That Changed America Marc Lapadula / Yale University: While most works of cinema are produced for mass-entertainment and escapism, a peculiar minority have had a profound influence on our culture. Whether intentionally or not, some movies have brought social issues to light, changed laws, forwarded ideologies both good and bad, and altered the course of American history through their resounding impact on society. Renowned Yale Film Professor Marc Lapadula will discuss three films that, for better or worse, made their mark.

One Day University will be held at the Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St., Louisville on Friday, November 30 from 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuition is $159, but the Filson is offering a special reduced rate of $99 for current and new members. Tickets may be purchased online at filsonhistorical.org/events and are limited.

About Filson

Since its founding in 1884, The Filson Historical Society has preserved the region’s collective memory, not only of Kentucky but also of the Ohio Valley and the Upper South. The Filson continues to collect and tell the significant stories of the region. An independent historical society, The Filson serves the public through its extensive research collections and numerous educational opportunities. The Filson is headquartered in the Ferguson Mansion in Old Louisville and houses a library, a museum and a special collections department.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit http://filsonhistorical.org/events