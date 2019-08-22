The Food Literacy Project Annual Field-to-Fork Dinner

he Food Literacy Project is hosting its 10th Annual Field-to-Fork Dinner on Thursday, August 22nd at The Regency. Proceeds will cultivate a new generation of leaders by engaging youth in planting, harvesting, cooking, and marketing fresh foods, exploring the food system and building food justice in their communities. By raising $100,000, the Food Literacy Project with have the resources to develop programming to use food as a vehicle for personal growth and social change, inspiring young people to take an active role in their food system and create a healthier community.

The event includes an online raffle and multi-course dinner that pairs talented local chefs with local farms for an elegant meal inspired by the season’s harvest. The dinner includes specialty cocktails, wine served by Horseshoe Bend Vineyard and Winery, and beer provided by West Sixth Brewery.

Featured chefs include: Jonathan Exum (Jeptha Creed Distillery), Michael Hargrove (River City Supper Club), Evi Fenton (Farm to Fork Catering), Jessica Morgan (Chef Space), Ming Pu (502 Bar & Bistro), Patrick Roney (Ashbourne Farms), and Bruce Ucan (Mayan Cafe).

Proceeds from the Field-to-Fork Dinner will support the Food Literacy Project’s expansion in South Louisville, where they are working to create a vibrant hub for urban agriculture, fresh food education and access, youth leadership development and employment, community engagement and cultural exchange.

Advance tickets are required and seating is limited to 220 guests. Tickets are $125 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (502) 491-0072 or visit foodliteracyproject.org/get-involved/field-to-fork-dinner/