The Glenview Trust Enriching Life Series Presents: 100 Great Courier-Journal Photographs: The Conversation

Join four outstanding C-J Photographers and Emmy Award winning Broadcaster Andy Treinen, as they explore 100 of the greatest images ever captured by the Louisville Courier-Journal. In its 150 year history C-J photographers have recorded the beautiful, the tragic, the celebratory and the controversial moments of life in our region. These snap-shots will take visitors through time-and-place and display in crystal clarity that a picture is, indeed, worth a thousand words.

Guests at the Glenview Trust Enriching Life Series will learn how these 100 photographs were selected among the hundreds-of-thousands that have made it to print in the Courier-Journal. The near-century of curated photography will also sadden, confuse, amuse and inspire. Hear behind-the-scenes stories from the best in the business about their craft, culture and the culmination of a snapshot resulting in the perfect image.

Tickets are $15.00 General Admission / Free for Members

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/