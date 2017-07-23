The Good People Festival

Join us for a day of gratitude, music, artisans, and kid craft stations. The Good People Festival is brought to you by The Gratitude Collective and Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center.

Date: Sunday, July 23rd, 2017

Time: 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Location: Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center (620 Greenup Street, Covington KY)

Price: FREE!

7 musical acts

30 vendors

Local artisans

Local food

Gratitude Wall

Kids Corner

Family friendly

Community-based

For more information visit gratefulgrahams.com