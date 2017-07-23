The Good People Festival
Join us for a day of gratitude, music, artisans, and kid craft stations. The Good People Festival is brought to you by The Gratitude Collective and Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center.
Date: Sunday, July 23rd, 2017
Time: 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Location: Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center (620 Greenup Street, Covington KY)
Price: FREE!
- 7 musical acts
- 30 vendors
- Local artisans
- Local food
- Gratitude Wall
- Kids Corner
- Family friendly
- Community-based
For more information visit gratefulgrahams.com
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map