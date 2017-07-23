The Good People Festival

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

The Good People Festival

Join us for a day of gratitude, music, artisans, and kid craft stations. The Good People Festival is brought to you by The Gratitude Collective and Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center.

Date: Sunday, July 23rd, 2017

Time: 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Location: Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center (620 Greenup Street, Covington KY)

Price: FREE!

  • 7 musical acts
  • 30 vendors
  • Local artisans
  • Local food
  • Gratitude Wall
  • Kids Corner
  • Family friendly
  • Community-based

For more information visit gratefulgrahams.com

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center 620 Greenup Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

