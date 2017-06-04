The Great American Art Festival

Centre College 500 Walnut Street , Danville, Kentucky 40422

The Great American Art Festival

The Great American Art Festival is this summer on June 3 and 4 on Centre College's campus. Come and stroll through the beautiful park setting of Centre College and take in works of art from artists throughout the region. Artists work will be available for purchase over the Festival weekend. The Art Festival will provide a visual component to an already bustling music festival scene, creating a well-rounded focus on the arts which would delight any art and music enthusiast. Join us this summer for this soon to be traditional event.

For more information call 859-319-8426 or visit gabbf.org

Centre College 500 Walnut Street , Danville, Kentucky 40422

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs

859-319-8426

