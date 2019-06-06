The Great American Brass Band Festival

Centre College 500 Walnut Street , Danville, Kentucky 40422

Great American Brass Band Festival

World-class bands come together in what has been called "the most prominent and unusual music festival in the country." at Centre College Campus, Danville, Kentucky.

The thrilling sounds of America’s finest brass bands will once again fill the air as young and old alike enjoy exciting live performances, an All-American Main Street Parade, the ever-popular Saturday evening festival picnic, and much more. 

For more information call  (859) 319-8426 or visit gabbf.org

Centre College 500 Walnut Street , Danville, Kentucky 40422
