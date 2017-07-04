The Great Buffalo Chase 5K
It’s the race with a view. Walk or run our 16th annual 5K Race that winds through the scenic grounds of the historic Distillery. Cash prizes for top 3 men and women. Race begins at 8:00 a.m. $20 prior to June 25. $25 day of race. Limited to first 1,000 registrants. Register online starting Apr. 1st. No pets allowed, aside from service animals.
For more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com
Info
Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map