The Great Buffalo Chase 5K

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

The Great Buffalo Chase 5K

It’s the race with a view. Walk or run our 16th annual 5K Race that winds through the scenic grounds of the historic Distillery. Cash prizes for top 3 men and women. Race begins at 8:00 a.m. $20 prior to June 25. $25 day of race. Limited to first 1,000 registrants. Register online starting Apr. 1st. No pets allowed, aside from service animals.

For  more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com

