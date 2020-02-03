The Greatest Love of All

Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids accompanied by a fabulous 6-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as you are taken on a heartfelt musical journey through Whitney’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and more.

For more information call (270) 377-3115 or visit felixmartinhall.org