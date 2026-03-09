The Head and The Heart at Gatton Park

The Head and The Heart will bring their 15th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest WILDERADO to Gatton Park in Lexington, KY on July 23, celebrating the band's landmark debut album by performing it in its entirety along with additional fan favorites.

Formed in Seattle, The Head and The Heart quickly rose to prominence with their self-titled debut album, which introduced beloved songs like "Lost in My Mind", "Rivers and Roads," and "Down in the Valley". The album helped define the indie-folk movement of the early 2010's and continues to resonate with fans around the world. This anniversary tour offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear the record performed live from start to finish.

For more information visit www.gattonpark.org