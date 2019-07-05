The High Divers to Perform at Best Friend Bar

Produced by Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell, Drivin N Cryin), Ride With You was born out of struggle, but across these six tracks there emerges warmth, love, understanding, and freedom. The raw, unsettling realization that life could slip from your grasp any minute is the bedrock of the EP, a lesson the band learned nearly two years ago when their touring van was T-boned by a semi-trailer truck. They rose out of the wreckage with broken bones, deep scars, and a new perspective on human existence--all of which are hallmarks of this EP. Swirling with melancholy keyboard work, jangly guitar heroics, an air-tight rhythm section and flawless vocal harmonies, The High Divers have never sounded better.

For more information call (859) 309-1682