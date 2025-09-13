× Expand Orchestra Kentucky The Evening Promises to be a Powerful Fusion of Classic Rock and Orchestral Brilliance

"The Hits of Boston": David Victor & Orchestra Kentucky

David Victor, acclaimed guitarist and former co-lead vocalist for the legendary rock band BOSTON, will bring the iconic music of the multi-Platinum selling band to life in a special performance alongside the Orchestra Kentucky on Saturday, September 13 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for “Hits of Boston: Featuring David Victor Formerly of Boston” are available now at The SkyPac

Victor, who toured North America with BOSTON on two major tours and served as featured vocalist on the band’s 2014 #1 classic rock hit “Heaven on Earth,” will front this electrifying orchestral concert celebrating the soaring melodies and powerful guitar-driven sound that made BOSTON a household name.

Fans can expect to hear faithful renditions of the band’s greatest hits—including “More Than a Feeling,” “Peace of Mind,” “Amanda,” and “Don’t Look Back”—with the added symphonic depth and power of a full orchestra. The show will be rounded out by keyboardist, guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Gilcrest (ASIA and Lou Gramm), guitarist and vocalist Mark Coles (YELLOW BRICK ROAD, ASIA), bassist and vocalist John Menniti, and drummer Michael Brandon (TRAMP, SEVENTH SON, BOSTYX).

“This music is timeless,” said Victor. “Performing it with an orchestra adds an epic dimension to songs that were already larger than life. It’s an experience both rock fans and music lovers won’t want to miss.”

The performance is part of Orchestra Kentucky’s celebrated Rock and Roll Reimagined series, which pairs the energy of rock legends with the sophistication of orchestral arrangements.

The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is located at 601 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

For more information about David Victor and the “Hits of Boston: Featuring David Victor Formerly of Boston” show, visit https://www.protributebands.com/david-victor-hits-of-boston/.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com