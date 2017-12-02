The Holly Day Market

The Holly Day Market brings vendors from across the United States to Lexington for one weekend in December to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular location. Vendors sell jewelry; clothes for women, men and children; toys; books; holiday decorations; ornaments; art; food; and much more. Plus, the Holly Day Market offers daily events and activities for everyone including a much anticipated visit from Santa.

Friday, December 1st; 10:00am-7:00pm

Saturday, December 2nd; 10:00am-7:00pm

Sunday, December 3red; 11:00am-5:00pm

Tickets are $10 available online and at the door.

Children under age 10 are Free.

For more information visit lexjrleague.com